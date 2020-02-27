Previous
And We Have New Chic's! by rickster549
And We Have New Chic's!

Well, not yet. I saw this head pop up and thought that it was a little one, but then realized it was just Myrtle still sitting on the nest. Would have thought there might be little ones by now, but if there are, they are still under mom.
27th February 2020 27th Feb 20

Rick

Diana ace
let's hope they pop up soon too. Myrtle looks rather comfortable up there.
February 28th, 2020  
