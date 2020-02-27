Sign up
And We Have New Chic's!
Well, not yet. I saw this head pop up and thought that it was a little one, but then realized it was just Myrtle still sitting on the nest. Would have thought there might be little ones by now, but if there are, they are still under mom.
27th February 2020
27th Feb 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4940
photos
133
followers
33
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
let's hope they pop up soon too. Myrtle looks rather comfortable up there.
February 28th, 2020
