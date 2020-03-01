Previous
Osprey Spreading It's Wings! by rickster549
Photo 1715

Osprey Spreading It's Wings!

This is at the nest, but one of the Ospreys had to get out of the nest and do a little stretching. Just wish it could have turned around.
1st March 2020 1st Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Diana ace
beautiful light on the wings.
March 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
That is quite a wing spread they have.
March 2nd, 2020  
