Photo 1716
Mr Cardinal Making a Lot of Noise!
Not sure if Mrs Cardinal was around, but Mr Cardinal was singing up a storm.
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4952
photos
134
followers
33
following
Views
1
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd March 2020 3:32pm
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
fabulous shot of this beauty.
March 3rd, 2020
Barb
ace
Nicely framed!
March 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
They show up so well
March 3rd, 2020
