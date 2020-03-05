Previous
Next
Egret Watching for Lunch! by rickster549
Photo 1719

Egret Watching for Lunch!

Once again this guy was easing around the edges of the pond looking for a snack. Must not have been a whole lot of minnows, as the Egret didn't poke at all while I was there. Or maybe it was camera shy.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
470% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Like the clearness of the reflection
March 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise