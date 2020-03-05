Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1719
Egret Watching for Lunch!
Once again this guy was easing around the edges of the pond looking for a snack. Must not have been a whole lot of minnows, as the Egret didn't poke at all while I was there. Or maybe it was camera shy.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Like the clearness of the reflection
March 6th, 2020
