Photo 1720
I Think Myrtle is Feeding the Young!
Never saw a head pop up, but the way Myrtle was gingerly poking that bill down into the nest, I'm pretty sure there must be some little ones down there.
6th March 2020
6th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4964
photos
134
followers
33
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
6th March 2020 11:27am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
Debra
ace
Hope you get a chance to see little ones
March 7th, 2020
