I Think Myrtle is Feeding the Young! by rickster549
I Think Myrtle is Feeding the Young!

Never saw a head pop up, but the way Myrtle was gingerly poking that bill down into the nest, I'm pretty sure there must be some little ones down there.
6th March 2020 6th Mar 20

Rick

@rickster549
Debra ace
Hope you get a chance to see little ones
March 7th, 2020  
