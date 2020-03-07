Previous
Osprey Keeping and Eye Out! by rickster549
Photo 1721

Osprey Keeping and Eye Out!

This spot hangs out over the water, so pretty sure that it was looking for a fish to swim by. Waited for some time, but nothing happened. And then it just flew away without making a dive. Looks like this one has it's winter coat on.
7th March 2020 7th Mar 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
