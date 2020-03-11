Sign up
Photo 1725
Osprey Waiting for it's Mate!
I'm not sure if this is the male of the female, but one of them was out from the nest. This one was staying up there and tweeting very loudly, in hopes that the other one would return, so I'm assuming.
11th March 2020
11th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
11th March 2020 2:16pm
Public
birds-rick365
