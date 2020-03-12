Sign up
Myrtle Standing Guard Over the Nest!
Was hoping to see little heads pop up, but not yet. I am seeing Myrtle leaning over and doing something down in the nest, hopefully feeding the little ones.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4982
photos
135
followers
33
following
Additional Pictures
NIKON D750
11th March 2020 3:43pm
birds-rick365
