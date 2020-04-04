Sign up
Photo 1749
Red Amaryllis!
Back to the neighbors for more pictures of the flowers. At least today, the red one was out in the clear.
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
