Photo 1750
Butterfly on the Straw and Leaves!
Just wish it had spread those wings out a little more where I could see them better.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
They're a neat looking butterfly
April 6th, 2020
