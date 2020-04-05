Previous
Butterfly on the Straw and Leaves! by rickster549
Photo 1750

Butterfly on the Straw and Leaves!

Just wish it had spread those wings out a little more where I could see them better.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
They're a neat looking butterfly
April 6th, 2020  
