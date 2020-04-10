Sign up
Photo 1755
Well, Did You Bring Me Any Food Today!
This guy was eating an acorn, but finally dropped it and gave me that stare, like, did you bring me anything this time. One of these times, guess I'll have to bring along a bag of nuts.
10th April 2020
10th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5069
photos
138
followers
35
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
10th April 2020 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
