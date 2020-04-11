Sign up
Photo 1756
Mr Cardinal!
Again, was looking for the owls, but fortunately, this guy jumped out in front of me, as I still haven't seen any owls.
11th April 2020
11th Apr 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5072
photos
138
followers
35
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
11th April 2020 9:14am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That red looks so nice against those leaves
April 12th, 2020
