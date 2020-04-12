Previous
Gulf Fritillary Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1757

Gulf Fritillary Butterfly!

Did get out for a little bit and got lucky to see this one flying around. Followed it for a little bit and it finally landed for just a second.
12th April 2020 12th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Nicely captured
April 13th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Beautiful spread of those wings. Have seen two tiger swallowtails - but in passing only. These colors are great.
April 13th, 2020  
