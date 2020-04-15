Previous
Next
Osprey, Floating in the Air! by rickster549
Photo 1760

Osprey, Floating in the Air!

Just wish it had been down a little lower. There was a really strong wind today, down on the river, and this guy was just floating up there and barely moving.
15th April 2020 15th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
482% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice job with this - looks good with the white background.
April 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise