Photo 1760
Osprey, Floating in the Air!
Just wish it had been down a little lower. There was a really strong wind today, down on the river, and this guy was just floating up there and barely moving.
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
15th April 2020 10:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Nice job with this - looks good with the white background.
April 16th, 2020
