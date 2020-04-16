Previous
Osprey in the Breeze! by rickster549
Photo 1761

Osprey in the Breeze!

Very strong winds today and the Osprey was up there again just floating around, not having to move the wings at all. Only moved them to change direction. Think I mentioned it, just wish it had been a little lower down.
16th April 2020 16th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Wonder if he's the same guy and likes this particular area for its breezes. Nice to have a go-to spot.
April 17th, 2020  
