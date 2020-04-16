Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1761
Osprey in the Breeze!
Very strong winds today and the Osprey was up there again just floating around, not having to move the wings at all. Only moved them to change direction. Think I mentioned it, just wish it had been a little lower down.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5087
photos
137
followers
35
following
482% complete
View this month »
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
Latest from all albums
1809
1759
1810
1760
1514
1811
1761
1515
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th April 2020 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Wonder if he's the same guy and likes this particular area for its breezes. Nice to have a go-to spot.
April 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close