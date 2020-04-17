Previous
Pileated Woodpecker in the Moss! by rickster549
Pileated Woodpecker in the Moss!

This guy was really having to fight the moss to get to the best pecking spot. But it managed to get out of it and find a somewhat clear spot.
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That moss is everywhere - does make him work for his dinner.
April 18th, 2020  
