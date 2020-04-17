Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1762
Pileated Woodpecker in the Moss!
This guy was really having to fight the moss to get to the best pecking spot. But it managed to get out of it and find a somewhat clear spot.
17th April 2020
17th Apr 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5090
photos
136
followers
35
following
482% complete
View this month »
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
1761
1762
Latest from all albums
1810
1514
1811
1761
1515
1812
1762
1516
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th April 2020 9:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
That moss is everywhere - does make him work for his dinner.
April 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close