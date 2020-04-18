Sign up
Photo 1763
Momma Deer Leading the Way!
This was mom as she was leading the little one out from the woods. Fortunately, no cars were coming and no people were around.
18th April 2020
18th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
I would be so in awe of catching this!
April 19th, 2020
