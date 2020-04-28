Sign up
Photo 1773
Good Day to Be Out on the Water!
It's a good thing that this guy had on his headphones, as that was about the loudest boat that I have ever heard. And he was really cruising at a high rate of speed.
28th April 2020
28th Apr 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th April 2020 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
I don't guess I've ever notice one while it was moving before - you can see by the wake he really hustling along.
April 29th, 2020
