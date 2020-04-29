Previous
Next
Mr Bunny Taking Time for a Snack! by rickster549
Photo 1774

Mr Bunny Taking Time for a Snack!

This guy was busy gnawing on a clump of grass down below the walkway. So didn't seem to concerned about me being up there above him. But I did turn my head for just a second, and when I turned back, it was gone.
29th April 2020 29th Apr 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
486% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
It's amazing how fast they can disappear if you turn away - otherwise, they'll sit and stare at you. Do you suppose they think you can't see them? :)
April 30th, 2020  
SwChappell ace
Hello Mr. Bunny! Nice shot
April 30th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise