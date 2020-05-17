Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Was hoping this guy would come on down, but it just stayed up at the top of the bush going around and around that bloom. Waited for a while, but it just wouldn't come down.
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
