Photo 1792
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Was hoping this guy would come on down, but it just stayed up at the top of the bush going around and around that bloom. Waited for a while, but it just wouldn't come down.
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th May 2020 12:30pm
Tags
butterflys-rick365
