Photo 1793
Ants on the Flower!
Just happened to see these guys on the flower, so tried a few shots. Not sure what they are after, but they seemed to really like this plant.
18th May 2020
18th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th May 2020 11:58am
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
