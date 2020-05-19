Previous
Next
Male, Red-bellied Woodpecker! by rickster549
Photo 1794

Male, Red-bellied Woodpecker!

Just happened to see this guy fly across the trail and was able to get it before it took off to the distant trees.
19th May 2020 19th May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Wonderful focus and great bokeh
May 20th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise