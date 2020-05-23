Sign up
Photo 1798
Red Shouldered Hawk!
Went down for sunset, but it wasn't going to happen this afternoon, so came on back home. As I pulled into the driveway, noticed this guy on the fence. So had to change the lens and then sneak out of the car and start shooting.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
3
4
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5198
photos
141
followers
35
following
492% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
23rd May 2020 7:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Barb
ace
Magnificent capture! Fav
May 24th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Wonderful capture - I usually find them hunched over - this one's standing so straight - and at a height you can get a good shot at! Yea! And he even stayed there long enough to change lenses - wow!
May 24th, 2020
amyK
ace
Wow, spectacular focus
May 24th, 2020
