Red Shouldered Hawk! by rickster549
Red Shouldered Hawk!

Went down for sunset, but it wasn't going to happen this afternoon, so came on back home. As I pulled into the driveway, noticed this guy on the fence. So had to change the lens and then sneak out of the car and start shooting.
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Barb ace
Magnificent capture! Fav
May 24th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Wonderful capture - I usually find them hunched over - this one's standing so straight - and at a height you can get a good shot at! Yea! And he even stayed there long enough to change lenses - wow!
May 24th, 2020  
amyK ace
Wow, spectacular focus
May 24th, 2020  
