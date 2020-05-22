Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1797
Drips in the River!
Again, trying to occupy myself while waiting on sunset. So started tossing rocks out in the water and trying to shoot the splash.
22nd May 2020
22nd May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st May 2020 6:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
This took some timing to figure out - well done!
May 23rd, 2020
Jane Pittenger
ace
Creative
May 23rd, 2020
