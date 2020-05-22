Previous
Drips in the River! by rickster549
Drips in the River!

Again, trying to occupy myself while waiting on sunset. So started tossing rocks out in the water and trying to shoot the splash.
22nd May 2020 22nd May 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
This took some timing to figure out - well done!
May 23rd, 2020  
Jane Pittenger ace
Creative
May 23rd, 2020  
