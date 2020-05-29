Previous
Grasshopper in the Lilys! by rickster549
Grasshopper in the Lilys!

Caught this guy nibbling on the end of that lily bloom. Just happened to be one of the Garden Club ladies out there, so I let her know, and that was not a good thing to do. So Long, Mr Grasshopper.
29th May 2020

Rick

rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Anne Pancella
Amazing shot of a colorful grasshopper. Well spotted.
May 30th, 2020  
