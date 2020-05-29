Sign up
Photo 1804
Grasshopper in the Lilys!
Caught this guy nibbling on the end of that lily bloom. Just happened to be one of the Garden Club ladies out there, so I let her know, and that was not a good thing to do. So Long, Mr Grasshopper.
29th May 2020
29th May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th May 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Tags
misc-rick365
Anne Pancella
ace
Amazing shot of a colorful grasshopper. Well spotted.
May 30th, 2020
