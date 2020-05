One of My Other Osprey Nest!

This nest has some older chicks in it. And this is the only view of the nest that I can get on this one. Hopefully, next time the chick will be turned facing the camera. There is one in the middle, and then there is one that looks like its under the Osprey on the right. There is also one other bird just to the left of the big tree trunk, which I think may be one of the adults.