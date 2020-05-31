Sign up
Photo 1806
Squirrel, Watching Over Things!
Just happened to look up at the right time and saw this guy just sitting there looking around. And it was nice enough to sit there for a while.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
31st May 2020 10:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Milanie
ace
Love the lighting and the background
June 1st, 2020
