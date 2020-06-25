Previous
Hawk On the Look-out! by rickster549
Photo 1831

Hawk On the Look-out!

Think this may be a young Red Shouldered Hawk, as it's color hasn't really come in like the most of them that I see.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

amyK ace
Great close up
June 26th, 2020  
