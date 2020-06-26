Previous
Cicada Shell! by rickster549
Photo 1832

Cicada Shell!

Found this one on the back wall of the house. Have been trying to do some focus stacking, but just not having any luck. So tried to turn it so it was all equal distance for the best focus.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details

Milanie ace
He's a pretty amazing fellow - have only come across one of these cicada shells once - before I realized their potential :) His details really show up well against black.
June 27th, 2020  
