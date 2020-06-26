Sign up
Photo 1832
Cicada Shell!
Found this one on the back wall of the house. Have been trying to do some focus stacking, but just not having any luck. So tried to turn it so it was all equal distance for the best focus.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
5300
photos
144
followers
35
following
1825
1826
1827
1828
1829
1830
1831
1832
1880
1584
1881
1831
1585
1882
1832
1586
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th June 2020 2:42pm
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
He's a pretty amazing fellow - have only come across one of these cicada shells once - before I realized their potential :) His details really show up well against black.
June 27th, 2020
