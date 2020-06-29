Previous
Baby Osprey Strengthening Those Wings! by rickster549
Baby Osprey Strengthening Those Wings!

Caught the little one up in the nest flexing those wings. Not sure where mom and dad were. I waited around for a good while, but they never showed up. Think the baby was comfortable, just hanging out at the nest.
Rick

@rickster549
