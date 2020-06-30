Previous
Dad Was Out Searching the Waters! by rickster549
Photo 1836

Dad Was Out Searching the Waters!

Pretty sure this was dad, and just happened to see it coming my way. It actually landed in a tree not far from this point, which offered it the best view to spot dinner, down below.
30th June 2020 30th Jun 20

Rick

rickster549
