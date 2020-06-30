Sign up
Dad Was Out Searching the Waters!
Pretty sure this was dad, and just happened to see it coming my way. It actually landed in a tree not far from this point, which offered it the best view to spot dinner, down below.
30th June 2020
30th Jun 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
0
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
30th June 2020 10:16am
Tags
birds-rick365
