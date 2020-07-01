Sign up
Photo 1837
Getting My Vitamin "C"!
Saw this guy on the fence really going after that orange. Have to admit, the oranges are really sweet, so seems like he is really enjoying it.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st July 2020 5:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrels-rick365
Joyce W.
ace
Lol! Cute!
July 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
There isn't anything they won't eat I guess! Cute shot.
July 2nd, 2020
