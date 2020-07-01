Previous
Next
Getting My Vitamin "C"! by rickster549
Photo 1837

Getting My Vitamin "C"!

Saw this guy on the fence really going after that orange. Have to admit, the oranges are really sweet, so seems like he is really enjoying it.
1st July 2020 1st Jul 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
503% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joyce W. ace
Lol! Cute!
July 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
There isn't anything they won't eat I guess! Cute shot.
July 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise