A Monarch Finally Came By! by rickster549
A Monarch Finally Came By!

A visit to the garden club was pretty successful. Saw this one as I first got there, but it soon moved on off, so had to go for the bees as you'll see on the next photo.
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Rick

