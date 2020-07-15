Previous
Anhinga Trying to Get a Little Sun! by rickster549
Anhinga Trying to Get a Little Sun!

This is the same tree that the Osprey was in. It was sort of funny watching the Anhinga as it was "climbing" up the tree.
15th July 2020 15th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
That is really quite a wing span!
July 16th, 2020  
Elena Arquero ace
Very nice. Looks like he's drying his wings.
July 16th, 2020  
