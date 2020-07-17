Sign up
Photo 1853
Swallowtail Kite, in the Tree!
One from the other day. Have not been able to get one that landed in a tree, or at least, it's very rare. Just wish that it may have been in a little different position. At least it turned it's head.
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th July 2020 9:34am
Tags
birds-rick365
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Wow, lucky you!
July 18th, 2020
