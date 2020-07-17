Previous
Swallowtail Kite, in the Tree! by rickster549
Swallowtail Kite, in the Tree!

One from the other day. Have not been able to get one that landed in a tree, or at least, it's very rare. Just wish that it may have been in a little different position. At least it turned it's head.
17th July 2020 17th Jul 20

Rick

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Wow, lucky you!
July 18th, 2020  
