After Sunset! by rickster549
After Sunset!

A little while after the sun had gone down. Really had the rays going up. Thought they would never disappear and let it get dark enough to start looking for the comet.
18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Stunning rays! As you remind me constantly, wait a little AFTER the sun goes down :) Definitely was true here.
July 19th, 2020  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2020  
