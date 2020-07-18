Sign up
Photo 1854
After Sunset!
A little while after the sun had gone down. Really had the rays going up. Thought they would never disappear and let it get dark enough to start looking for the comet.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th July 2020 7:47pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Flashback
Tags
sunset-rick365
Milanie
ace
Stunning rays! As you remind me constantly, wait a little AFTER the sun goes down :) Definitely was true here.
July 19th, 2020
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Beautiful!
July 19th, 2020
