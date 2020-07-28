Sign up
Photo 1864
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Had several of these guys floating around and they were actually laying out flat and not flapping. Yayyyy!
28th July 2020
28th Jul 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5396
photos
151
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2020 9:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Milanie
ace
And some wonderful lighting on those wings!
July 29th, 2020
