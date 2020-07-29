Previous
Butterfly Getting the Nectar! by rickster549
Photo 1865

Butterfly Getting the Nectar!

Not sure exactly which one this is. Think it's either a Palamedes Butterfly, or a Black Swallowtail Butterfly. Looks similar to one that was posted by Faye, but not sure if it's the same or not.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
