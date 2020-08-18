Sign up
Photo 1885
Osprey Fly-by!
This was the attack Osprey after it flew by the Osprey nest tree that the Anhinga was sitting in. (Just the tree, not the nest). Not sure what those two would have done if they had really gotten together.
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
18th August 2020 10:04am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
