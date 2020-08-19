Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1886
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Was trying out the extension tubes again today. Just got to figure out the best lens to get more of the guy at the higher magnification.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5462
photos
148
followers
37
following
516% complete
View this month »
1879
1880
1881
1882
1883
1884
1885
1886
Latest from all albums
1934
1638
1935
1885
1639
1936
1886
1640
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
19th August 2020 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Super sharp this. How do you like the tubes. I have some tubes, not using them yet. (I did a few times with the 60mm macro but had some light issues.)
August 20th, 2020
Elena Arquero
ace
Such a beautiful coat of armor!
August 20th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Those really gave you some fabulous details.
August 20th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close