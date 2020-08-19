Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Was trying out the extension tubes again today. Just got to figure out the best lens to get more of the guy at the higher magnification.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Super sharp this. How do you like the tubes. I have some tubes, not using them yet. (I did a few times with the 60mm macro but had some light issues.)
August 20th, 2020  
Elena Arquero ace
Such a beautiful coat of armor!
August 20th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Those really gave you some fabulous details.
August 20th, 2020  
