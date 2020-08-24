Previous
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper! by rickster549
Photo 1891

Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!

Still a few of these guys around. Just have to look for them. Wish I was a little more familiar with focus stacking, to have gotten the entire length in focus. Might should have changed the aperture some and that might have helped.
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Rick

amyK ace
Great close up
August 25th, 2020  
Milanie ace
The detail and focus look awfully good to me! Haven't seen even one grasshopper this summer.
August 25th, 2020  
