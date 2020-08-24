Sign up
Photo 1891
Eastern Lubber Grasshopper!
Still a few of these guys around. Just have to look for them. Wish I was a little more familiar with focus stacking, to have gotten the entire length in focus. Might should have changed the aperture some and that might have helped.
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5477
photos
147
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th August 2020 9:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Great close up
August 25th, 2020
Milanie
ace
The detail and focus look awfully good to me! Haven't seen even one grasshopper this summer.
August 25th, 2020
