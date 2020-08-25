Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1892
Half Moon!
Just happened to stick my head out the door this evening and saw the moon up there, so had to go get the camera and get a couple of shots.
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5480
photos
147
followers
37
following
518% complete
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
1940
1644
1941
1891
1645
1942
1892
1646
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th August 2020 8:41pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
No moon here - all clouds ahead of the storm I imagine. Nice shot with some awesome details.
August 26th, 2020
