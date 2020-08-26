Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Found one of these guys flitting around a whole bunch today. Just seemed like it couldn't stop those wings.
26th August 2020 26th Aug 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point.
PhylM-S ace
oh... fantastic shot!
August 27th, 2020  
Kerri Michaels ace
beautiful fav
August 27th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice light through those wings.
August 27th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
love the light not he wings. This is beautiful.
August 27th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 27th, 2020  
amyK ace
Really nice; super close and clear
August 27th, 2020  
