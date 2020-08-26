Sign up
Photo 1893
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Found one of these guys flitting around a whole bunch today. Just seemed like it couldn't stop those wings.
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th August 2020 10:29am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
PhylM-S
ace
oh... fantastic shot!
August 27th, 2020
Kerri Michaels
ace
beautiful fav
August 27th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice light through those wings.
August 27th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
love the light not he wings. This is beautiful.
August 27th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
August 27th, 2020
amyK
ace
Really nice; super close and clear
August 27th, 2020
