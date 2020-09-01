Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1899
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!
Think this is a young one. Had spotted it in a tree at first and then it flew down to the waters edge and that made it harder to find. Had to get down on the knees and shoot between the railing of the walkway, to get a mostly clear shot.
1st September 2020
1st Sep 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5501
photos
145
followers
36
following
520% complete
View this month »
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Latest from all albums
1947
1651
1948
1898
1652
1949
1899
1653
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st September 2020 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
It is a good pov for this young bird. They are really pretty.
September 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close