Yellow Crowned Night Heron! by rickster549
Yellow Crowned Night Heron!

Think this is a young one. Had spotted it in a tree at first and then it flew down to the waters edge and that made it harder to find. Had to get down on the knees and shoot between the railing of the walkway, to get a mostly clear shot.
1st September 2020 1st Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
It is a good pov for this young bird. They are really pretty.
September 2nd, 2020  
