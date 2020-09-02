Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Found this guy floating around the bushes as I was headed for the pier. Wasn't staying too still, but did manage to stop a couple of times to rest those wings. This one seems to be in really good shape, compared to some that I am seeing now.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Rick

