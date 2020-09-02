Sign up
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Found this guy floating around the bushes as I was headed for the pier. Wasn't staying too still, but did manage to stop a couple of times to rest those wings. This one seems to be in really good shape, compared to some that I am seeing now.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
2
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
2nd September 2020 9:30am
Tags
butterflys-rick365
