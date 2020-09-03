Sign up
Photo 1901
Birds on the Beach!
I know the one is a sea gull of some sort, but not sure what the other two are.
3rd September 2020
3rd Sep 20
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5507
photos
146
followers
36
following
Tags
birds-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
I can’t help you .. like the tones and lightning.
September 4th, 2020
