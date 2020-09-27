Previous
Another Robber Fly! by rickster549
Photo 1925

Another Robber Fly!

Tried to get a different view of the robber fly. Surprised that I would be able to find another one so soon. Just love those eyes.
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Rick

@rickster549
