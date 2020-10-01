Previous
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Giant Swallowtail Butterfly!

Still a few of these floating around. This one was a little faded and had lost one tail, but otherwise in pretty good shape.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
Nice shot of him
October 2nd, 2020  
