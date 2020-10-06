Previous
Found My Gator Again Today! by rickster549
Photo 1934

Found My Gator Again Today!

When I first walked up to this spot, this guy was laying out on the bank. But as I moved around just a little bit to get in a better position, it decided to get back into the water. Had to wait around for a little bit, just to get this shot.
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
