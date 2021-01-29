Previous
Is This Pose Ok for a Shot! by rickster549
Photo 2049

Is This Pose Ok for a Shot!

This guy jumped up there and just looked at me like, here I am, take my picture. So I did.
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Rick

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Cute!
January 30th, 2021  
