Photo 2049
Is This Pose Ok for a Shot!
This guy jumped up there and just looked at me like, here I am, take my picture. So I did.
29th January 2021
29th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
squirrel-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Cute!
January 30th, 2021
